Tennessee’s Hubbs, Williams voted onto All-SEC teams

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two Tennessee players are voted onto All-SEC teams this week.

Basketball players Robert Hubbs III and Grant Williams received honors from SEC coaches.

Hubbs was named second Team All-SEC. This is his first all-conference honor. He is the Vols top scorer for the 2016-2017 season with a career-high of 13.9 points per game on average.

Williams is the first Vol to receive a SEC All-Freshman team honor since 2012 with Jarnell Stokes. Williams ended the season with three double-doubles over the team’s last four games.

The Vols will play against Georgia in Nashville Thursday in the SEC tournament. The game will air at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.