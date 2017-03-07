Tennessee transgender bathroom bill pulled; could be reintroduced

Related Coverage Tennessee lawmakers re-introduce transgender bathroom bill

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The sponsor of a state bill that would require Tennessee students to use bathroom and locker rooms matching the sex on their birth certificate has pulled it from consideration. The bill, however, could be reintroduced later in the session.

Previous story: Tennessee lawmakers re-introduce transgender bathroom bill

A similar bill failed last year and faces an uphill battle in the state legislature with an estimated cost of $1 billion, based on the chase that federal funding could be pulled in retaliation.

The bill was set to be discussed Tuesday in the House Education Administration & Planning Subcommittee, but House sponsor Rep. Mark Pody took it off notice.