Tennessee transgender bathroom bill pulled; could be reintroduced

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The sponsor of a state bill that would require Tennessee students to use bathroom and locker rooms matching the sex on their birth certificate has pulled it from consideration. The bill, however, could be reintroduced later in the session.

Previous story: Tennessee lawmakers re-introduce transgender bathroom bill

A similar bill failed last year and faces an uphill battle in the state legislature with an estimated cost of $1 billion, based on the chase that federal funding could be pulled in retaliation.

The bill was set to be discussed Tuesday in the House Education Administration & Planning Subcommittee, but House sponsor Rep. Mark Pody took it off notice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s