TBI investigating theft, fraud complaints at Lenoir City auto dealer

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – At the request of the 9th District Attorney General, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating complaints of theft and fraud at a used car dealership in Lenoir City.

Agents are Investigating Shubert Motor Sales, located at 524 Highway 321 in North Lenoir City. TBI is investigating alongside the Lenoir City Police Department and the 9th District Attorney General’s Office.

TBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No other information is available at this time.

