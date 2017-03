BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WATE) – A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Mt. Mitchell State Park is expected to be closed for several weeks due to a rock slide.

The closure is near the Craggy Gardens Picnic area. National Park Service officials say the closure is because of the size of the debris and the potential for further slides.

Parkway engineers are working with the Federal Highway Administration to develop a plan to remove the debris that protects the safety of visitors and the Parkway itself.