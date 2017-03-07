Parents meet Knox County Schools superintendent finalists

Related Coverage Knox County Schools superintendent finalists begin interview process

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dale Lynch and Bob Thomas, the two finalists for the Knox County Schools superintendent position, had one last public opportunity to make the right impression Tuesday night.

The meet and greet lasted upwards of three hours and during the evening, the community was not only able to submit questions to the finalists but also, speak with them one-on-one. Topics ranged from asking the finalists about their hobbies to vouchers.

“I submitted a question about an ombudsman position. That position reports to the director of special ed here instead of the superintendent. When they hear that person doesn’t report to the superintendent, but maybe the person they have an issue with, they don’t go for it.” said Kim Kredich, a parent.

Kredich has three children that attend West High School; two seniors and a sophomore student. One of her oldest has autism. She says she’s become an advocate on his behalf, but also for other students throughout the district.

Another parent, Greg Schweiger, says he wanted to attend the meet and greet to show both superintendent finalists there is a LGBT community within the district that requires their support.

“There are children in Knox County Schools that don’t have access to the bathroom right now because they’re trans kids. That’s something that’s very concerning to me.” said Scheweiger.

The vote for superintendent will take place on March 20, according to school board officials.