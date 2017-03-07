One year ago, Peyton Manning retired from football

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – March 7, 2017 is National Pancake Day.

While IHOP rotates its flapjack holiday each year, cereal claims March 7 its national day annually. The same goes for the crown of roast pork.

You learn something every day, right?

You can know add the chicken parm guy to the list. Rewind to this time last year. Peyton Manning announced his retirement after 18 seasons in the NFL.

“I’ve fought a good fight, I’ve finished my football race and after 18 years, it’s time,” Manning said. “God bless all of you and god bless football.”

Manning would go out on top. He had a second Super Bowl title in his back pocket. That was the end of an era in football but his post-career retirement party was just heating up.

A week after making the announcement, the Indianapolis Colts retired Manning’s number 18.

In April, he was hanging out with Dale Earnhardt Hr. at Bristol Motor Speedway. In June, he was at the White House with President Obama.

“And then, there’s this guy from the commercials,” Obama said during the Denver Broncos Super Bowl celebration. “It doesn’t matter if you need insurance or pizza or a Buick. You basically can stock your whole household with stuff this guy is selling.”

Manning has kept a smile on his face for the past year. From fishing with Dierks Bentley to riding a toboggan in China. Even at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Manning laughed off a sea of autograph-hungry fans during a round of golf.

The former Vols quarterback was able to spend more time around Rocky Top this past year than ever before since his days on campus. In July, he joined in saying goodbye to Pat Summitt. Manning was also honored during the football season at Neyland Stadium. Recently, he assisted in finding the University’s next athletics director. He returned to Knoxville last week for John Currie’s introduction.

Tennessee Chancellor Dr. Beverly Davenport said, “Someone wrote just last week, if you do anything they don’t like, just tell them, you love Peyton Manning.”