Oak Ridge, Bearden among those who punch ticket to state tournament

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Even though it’s held in Murfreesboro, the Tennessee high school basketball state tournament will have plenty of East Tennessee represented once again this season.

Bearden and Oak Ridge both reserved a spot in 3A with sectional wins on Monday. Catholic earned a spot in 2A while Grace Christian and Harriman won in 1A.

Winners of their last 19 games, Oak Ridge powered past David Crockett 90-60. The Wildcats were eliminated by the Pioneers last season in a 73-70 loss in the very same round. Bearden, who has won 12 of its last 14 games, ran past Science Hill 86-57 on the road.

Meanwhile, Catholic is the only team on a longer winner streak. Having won their last 26 games dating back to Dec. 5, 2016, the Irish are headed back to state after a 73-49 win over Grainger. In the other area 2A sectional, CAK fell to Sullivan East 73-50.

In 1A, Harriman topped Cosby 86-47 at home while Grace Christian survived a 64-63 thriller at Hampton.