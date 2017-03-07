New Tennessee assistant coaches excited to be on Rocky Top

By Published: Updated:
Brady Hoke (Left) Walt Wells, (Center) Kevin Beard (Right), University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Defensive line coach Brady Hoke, offensive-line coach Walt Wells and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard are joining University of Tennessee head coach Butch Jone’s staff.

Wells has already spent a year working in the program but was promoted to the offensive line, while Beard and Hoke spoke about their short time on Rocky Top.

“Love the chemistry, like how everyone’s working together. I’m getting to know the players better on a daily basis, and we’ve got a lot of willing kids who have done a nice job in the off season program,” said Hoke.

Beard, who visited Tennessee as a recruit out of high school, says it’s great to be back.

“It’s beautiful up here and to come back 17-18 years later it’s even more beautiful and I’m excited for the opportunity and excited about what we’re going to do,” said Beard.

Spring training begins on March 21.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s