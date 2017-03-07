New Tennessee assistant coaches excited to be on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Defensive line coach Brady Hoke, offensive-line coach Walt Wells and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard are joining University of Tennessee head coach Butch Jone’s staff.

Wells has already spent a year working in the program but was promoted to the offensive line, while Beard and Hoke spoke about their short time on Rocky Top.

“Love the chemistry, like how everyone’s working together. I’m getting to know the players better on a daily basis, and we’ve got a lot of willing kids who have done a nice job in the off season program,” said Hoke.

Beard, who visited Tennessee as a recruit out of high school, says it’s great to be back.

“It’s beautiful up here and to come back 17-18 years later it’s even more beautiful and I’m excited for the opportunity and excited about what we’re going to do,” said Beard.

Spring training begins on March 21.