Missing Knox County woman found dead in Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The body of a Knox County woman reported missing last month was found Monday in the Tennessee River.

Agents with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency found the body of Christi Ann Hampson, 35, around 2 p.m. along the river bank near Thompson Boling Arena.

TWRA and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office had been searching the area for Hampson ever since her vehicle was found in the O.P. Jenkins parking lot on February 28.

Hampson was reported missing on February 21 after her husband awoke to find a note from her saying she loved him. Hampson had left twice before, however, the family was able to find her within a day at a nearby hotel.

Officers found no signs of foul play. The Knox County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death.