Lucky Kidney Run, Irish Festival return to Knoxville for good cause

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s time to get out the green for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

East Tennessee Kidney Foundation hosts the 2017 Lucky Kidney Run and Irish Festival on March 18. The event, sponsored by Fresenius Kidney Care, kicks off at 10 a.m. and features 6k and 2k courses beginning in Market Square and traveling through downtown Knoxville.

The Lucky Kidney Run also features the Irish Festival in Market Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival includes music, kid’s activities, face painting and vendors.

All proceeds from will benefit the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of those suffering from kidney disease. Operating solely on grants and donations, the foundation currently serves 16 counties and over 200 low-income patients per month.

The primary goal of the organization is patient services, specifically helping patients get to and from dialysis. The East Tennessee Kidney Foundation also works with Tennessee Donor Services / Donate Life Tennessee to promote the donation of all organs for transplantation.

This year the Lucky Kidney Run and Irish Festival are part of the all new Knox Shamrock Fest, which features the return of the Knoxville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. In addition to the Saturday activities, on Friday, March 17 the parade will kick off on Gay Street at 7 p.m., followed by music and festival activities in Market Square beginning at 8 p.m.

For more information, or to register for the race, visit their website.