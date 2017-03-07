Knoxville to host ‘A Day Without Women’ event on International Women’s Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many across the country will be honoring International Women’s Day by hosting “A Day Without Women” events Wednesday.

The Women’s March Coalition of Knoxville will be hosting an event on Market Square at the Women’s Suffrage Statue. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“We want celebrate women who have fought for justice and equality for everyone,“ says Kimberly Peterson, spokesperson for the WMC. “After all, women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights” Peterson continued.

Supporters are asked to wear red and share names and stories of inspirational women on the “Wall of SHEroes.” At the event, there will be readings and music.

Ten percent of a lunch or dinner purchase at Cocoa Moon will benefit Centro Hispano de East Tennessee and Bridge Refugee Resources.