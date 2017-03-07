Knoxville Bar to host legal advice clinic for veterans

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Bar Association will be hosting a free legal advice clinic for veterans Wednesday.

The event will be at the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, 1101 Liberty Street  from noon to 2 p.m.

Attendees will receive general advice on issues and there will be a referral clinic. The clinic can help with legal issues concerning family law, landlord/tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support, personal injury and more.

 

