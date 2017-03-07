House panel parks Haslam transportation bill for a week

Related Coverage Haslam: Return gas tax element to transportation proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s transportation funding proposal has been parked for another week in the House after lawmakers argued about the best timing to vote on the measure.

The governor’s plan involves raising taxes on gasoline and diesel while also making cuts in other areas like the sales tax on groceries, the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds and the corporate taxes paid by large manufacturers.



Under changes made earlier, the fuel tax hikes would be removed in favor of funding road projects by designating a small percentage of the sales tax collections.

Several members of the House Transportation Committee on worried that the gas tax element could be reinserted by later action in the House or Senate and voted to delay a vote until next week.

