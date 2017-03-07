Hamilton County man added to TBI Most Wanted

NASHVILLE (WATE) – A Hamilton County man was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Michael Craig Gervais, 49, faces charges for rape of a child and attempted child neglect. Investigators say he was last seen near Hixson.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Gervais has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is around 5-feet-11-inches and weighs 169 pounds.

If anyone has information, call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.