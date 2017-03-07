Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office seizes 3 pounds of meth

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Drugs, guns and cars were found at a home raided by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they raided a drug dealers’ home on Pleasant Ridge Road. Deputies said they found three pounds of meth, 53 Suboxone strips, 39 Alprazolam pills, 76 Xanax pills and marijuana.

Several loaded guns were also placed strategically throughout the home for quick access, according to investigators. They said four loaded guns were discovered under the suspect’s pillow.

Deputies also seized 2 Honda cars, Harley Davidson, Motorcycle and a Suzuki motorcycle, tools, a utility trailer and a new three-ton heat pump that had not been installed. The sheriff’s office said items seized from the property will be sold and the money will be used to investigate other crimes.