Former First Tennessee Bank manager sentenced, embezzled $1 million

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A former longtime First Tennessee Bank employee will spend three years in federal prison for embezzling almost $1 million, according to federal prosecutors.

A federal judge sentenced Kenneth L. Miller, 37, of Greeneville Monday.

Federal prosecutors say the former bank manager identified customers who did not check their monthly statements and identified inactive accounts from which to embezzle money.

They say he also earned and then abused the trust of people by falsely telling them he would run financial transactions for their benefit. Prosecutors say the man lost or spent most of the money through online gambling and personal consumer debts.

In addition to a three-year prison term, a judge ordered him to pay more than $1 million in restitution. Miller pleaded guilty in October to one count of theft by a bank officer or employee and four counts of attempting to evade or defeat tax, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says after First Tennessee found out about Miller’s embezzlement, the bank reimbursed most of the losses to their accountholders.