Smoke alarm saves woman from West Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department says a sounding smoke alarm saved a woman from a house fire in West Knoxville on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Golf Club Road off Northshore Drive, according to the fire department. Spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran said firefighters found heavy smoke coming form the attic area of the home.

The homeowner, who was already outside with her dog, said she was the only person inside and that she had been alerted by a smoke alarm.

“The smoke alarm did exactly what they were intended to do – to alert somebody and get them out safely,” said Corcoran.

Corcoran said there was heavy damage to the rear portion of the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts sent to your mobile device.

PHOTOS: Golf Club Road fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 200 Golf Club Road fire (Adam Blackstock) 200 Golf Club Road fire (Adam Blackstock) 200 Golf Club Road fire (Adam Blackstock) 200 Golf Club Road fire (Adam Blackstock) 200 Golf Club Road house fire (Knoxville Fire Department) 200 Golf Club Road house fire (Knoxville Fire Department) 200 Golf Club Road house fire 200 Golf Club Road fire (Adam Blackstock)