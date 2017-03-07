Blount County event explores history of Cherokee Nation

MARYVILLE (WATE) – If you’re still making weekend plans for later this month and you are a history buff, Blount County has an event for you, exploring the culture of Tanasi, the capitol of Cherokee Nation.

Tanasi 1796 is a docudrama featuring Captain Joseph Black, Cherokee Chief Attakullakulla, and Overmountain militiaman Andrew Evans as they recount the early history of the East Tennessee region including its connection to the French and Indian War, The Trauma at Fort Loudoun, The Battle at Kings Mountain and its impact on the Revolutionary War, and drafting the Tennessee Constitution.

Accompanying the stage performance is live Native American and early American music performed by nationally renown artists, Randy McGinnis and Conny Ottway with stunning visual representations by artists David Wright and Steve Luce.

Showtimes are Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville. Tickets are $15 and $25 with proceeds going to the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend.