Avalanche strikes French Alps resort of Tignes

PARIS (AP) — An avalanche struck a ski resort in the French Alps on Tuesday morning and authorities launched a search and rescue operation. No casualty figures were immediately given.

The Savoie prefecture said that the avalanche struck the Tignes resort on Tuesday morning. French media reported that several skiers have been caught up in the avalanche, but authorities haven’t provided details about potential casualties.

Police in Tignes confirmed they are currently intervening and the local tourism office said the resort has been shut down. TV footage of the resort showed bad weather conditions and poor visibility on the slopes.

Weather services had warned Monday of a high avalanche risk in mountain ranges because of strong winds.

Four snowboarders died last month in another avalanche near the same resort. On Jan. 18, a devastating avalanche buried a hotel in central Italy, killing 29 people.