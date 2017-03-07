Alcoa Highway reopens after head-on crash in Knoxville

(source: Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway in Knoxville were closed for about an hour Tuesday evening due to a head-on crash.

The accident was reported around 8 p.m. at Montlake, according to The Knoxville Police Department. Lanes reopened around 9 p.m.

No details on the crash or anyone who may have been injured are available. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

