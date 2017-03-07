$7K raised for man’s mobility scooter lost in Nashville tornado

WKRN Published:
(WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last week, Ray Pesz narrowly escaped the tornado that hit Four Corners Marina, destroying some of the docks.

He and his boat made it out alive, but his mobility scooter didn’t after it was knocked off the dock and sank.

Pesz has had polio since he was a child and doesn’t get around very well. A GoFundMe page was set up to help him replace his scooter, and it has since raised more than $7,000.

He said Monday that he’s extremely grateful for the support.

Related: Cheap rope credited with saving boater during tornado

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s