$7K raised for man’s mobility scooter lost in Nashville tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last week, Ray Pesz narrowly escaped the tornado that hit Four Corners Marina, destroying some of the docks.

He and his boat made it out alive, but his mobility scooter didn’t after it was knocked off the dock and sank.

Pesz has had polio since he was a child and doesn’t get around very well. A GoFundMe page was set up to help him replace his scooter, and it has since raised more than $7,000.

He said Monday that he’s extremely grateful for the support.

