2nd annual Zaevion Dobson memorial skate party this weekend

Related Coverage Friends, family honor Zaevion Dobson with skate night

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A memorial party is planned this weekend to honor Zaevion Dobson, the Knoxville teen who was shot and killed while protecting three girls from gunfire in December 2015.

Friends and family are asking people to come out to Skatetown USA on Broadway Sunday, March 12, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is sponsored by the City of Knoxville, its Save Our Sons initiative, and the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation.

More coverage: Zaevion Dobson

Zae loved to skate with his family, and they say this is a way to keep his memory alive.

This is the second year for the “Skate for Zae” event. Hundreds gathered last March for a skating event in his honor.

Previous story: Friends, family honor Zaevion Dobson with skate night