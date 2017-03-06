Wrong-way crash closes I-40E in Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – Two separate crashes on Interstate 40 eastbound in Cumberland County shut down the interstate Monday night.

The first crash was reported at the 319 mile marker. Tennessee Highway Patrol says a truck going the wrong way hit another pickup pulling a utility trailer head on. Troopers said there was a large debris field and oil on the road. Two medical helicopters landed to take patients to the hospital.

Westbound lanes were closed for a time as well. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto exit 317. A second crash with injuries was reported just before the exit, also blocking both eastbound lanes, but traffic is able to get around on the shoulder.

Troopers say traffic is backed up at least two miles from exit 317. There is currently no word on when the interstate will reopen.