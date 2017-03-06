Tennessee climbs to top 25 in collegiate baseball poll

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers have earned a Top 25 ranking by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Tennessee (9-1) earned No. 25 after an eight-game winning streak against Norfolk State and the Spartans. The eight-game winning streak marks Tennessee’s longest single-season win streak since the 2014 campaign when the Vols started that season 12-0.
Over its first 10 games of 2017, Tennessee’s offense ranks first in the Southeastern Conference (.341), with Jeff Moberg, Benito Santiago, Justin Ammons and Jordan Rodgers ranking among the Top 10 in multiple offensive categories. Tennessee’s offense has racked up double-digit hits in eight contests, while combining for 39 extra-base hits against opponents.
The Volunteers travel to Johnson City on Tuesday to face East Tennessee State
|Rank
|Team (2017 Record)
|Points
|Pvs
|1.
|Texas Christian (10-1)
|496
|1
|2.
|Florida (10-2)
|494
|2
|3.
|Oregon St. (10-1)
|492
|4
|4.
|Arizona (10-1)
|489
|5
|5.
|Louisville (11-0)
|487
|6
|6.
|Louisiana St. (9-3)
|486
|3
|7.
|Virginia (11-1)
|483
|8
|8.
|Florida St. (9-2)
|480
|10
|9.
|St. John’s (10-1)
|478
|16
|10.
|Baylor (11-1)
|478
|17
|11.
|Texas A&M (9-3)
|477
|11
|12.
|Texas Tech. (11-2)
|475
|12
|13.
|Oklahoma (13-1)
|472
|18
|14.
|North Carolina (9-3)
|469
|7
|15.
|Clemson (8-3)
|465
|22
|16.
|Dallas Baptist (8-3)
|462
|23
|17.
|Stanford (9-3)
|459
|25
|18.
|South Carolina (7-5)
|456
|13
|19.
|Michigan (9-3)
|453
|—
|20.
|East Carolina (8-3)
|450
|—
|21.
|Vanderbilt (7-5)
|446
|14
|22.
|Cal. St. Fullerton (5-4)
|442
|15
|23.
|Coastal Carolina (9-5)
|440
|—
|24.
|Florida Gulf Coast (10-2)
|438
|—
|25.
|Tennessee (9-1)
|437
|—
|26.
|Missouri (10-1)
|434
|—
|27.
|Missouri St. (10-1)
|433
|—
|28.
|Louisiana-Lafayette (6-4)
|429
|28
|29.
|Washington (7-4)
|424
|29
|30.
|Mississippi (7-4)
|422
|9