Tennessee climbs to top 25 in collegiate baseball poll

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
KNOXVILLE, TN - MARCH 04, 2017 - ba during the game between the Norfolk State Spartans and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Austin Perryman/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers have earned a Top 25 ranking by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Tennessee (9-1) earned No. 25 after an eight-game winning streak against Norfolk State and the Spartans. The eight-game winning streak marks Tennessee’s longest single-season win streak since the 2014 campaign when the Vols started that season 12-0.

Over its first 10 games of 2017, Tennessee’s offense ranks first in the Southeastern Conference (.341), with Jeff Moberg, Benito Santiago, Justin Ammons and Jordan Rodgers ranking among the Top 10 in multiple offensive categories. Tennessee’s offense has racked up double-digit hits in eight contests, while combining for 39 extra-base hits against opponents.

The Volunteers travel to Johnson City on Tuesday to face East Tennessee State

Rank Team (2017 Record) Points Pvs
  1. Texas Christian (10-1) 496 1
  2. Florida (10-2) 494 2
  3. Oregon St. (10-1) 492 4
  4. Arizona (10-1) 489 5
  5. Louisville (11-0) 487 6
  6. Louisiana St. (9-3) 486 3
  7. Virginia (11-1) 483 8
  8. Florida St. (9-2) 480 10
  9. St. John’s (10-1) 478 16
10. Baylor (11-1) 478 17
11. Texas A&M (9-3) 477 11
12. Texas Tech. (11-2) 475 12
13. Oklahoma (13-1) 472 18
14. North Carolina (9-3) 469 7
15. Clemson (8-3) 465 22
16. Dallas Baptist (8-3) 462 23
17. Stanford (9-3) 459 25
18. South Carolina (7-5) 456 13
19. Michigan (9-3) 453
20. East Carolina (8-3) 450
21. Vanderbilt (7-5) 446 14
22. Cal. St. Fullerton (5-4) 442 15
23. Coastal Carolina (9-5) 440
24. Florida Gulf Coast (10-2) 438
25. Tennessee (9-1) 437
26. Missouri (10-1) 434
27. Missouri St. (10-1) 433
28. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-4) 429 28
29. Washington (7-4) 424 29
30. Mississippi (7-4) 422 9

