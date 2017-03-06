Tennessee climbs to top 25 in collegiate baseball poll

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers have earned a Top 25 ranking by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Tennessee (9-1) earned No. 25 after an eight-game winning streak against Norfolk State and the Spartans. The eight-game winning streak marks Tennessee’s longest single-season win streak since the 2014 campaign when the Vols started that season 12-0.

Over its first 10 games of 2017, Tennessee’s offense ranks first in the Southeastern Conference (.341), with Jeff Moberg, Benito Santiago, Justin Ammons and Jordan Rodgers ranking among the Top 10 in multiple offensive categories. Tennessee’s offense has racked up double-digit hits in eight contests, while combining for 39 extra-base hits against opponents.

The Volunteers travel to Johnson City on Tuesday to face East Tennessee State

Rank Team (2017 Record) Points Pvs 1. Texas Christian (10-1) 496 1 2. Florida (10-2) 494 2 3. Oregon St. (10-1) 492 4 4. Arizona (10-1) 489 5 5. Louisville (11-0) 487 6 6. Louisiana St. (9-3) 486 3 7. Virginia (11-1) 483 8 8. Florida St. (9-2) 480 10 9. St. John’s (10-1) 478 16 10. Baylor (11-1) 478 17 11. Texas A&M (9-3) 477 11 12. Texas Tech. (11-2) 475 12 13. Oklahoma (13-1) 472 18 14. North Carolina (9-3) 469 7 15. Clemson (8-3) 465 22 16. Dallas Baptist (8-3) 462 23 17. Stanford (9-3) 459 25 18. South Carolina (7-5) 456 13 19. Michigan (9-3) 453 — 20. East Carolina (8-3) 450 — 21. Vanderbilt (7-5) 446 14 22. Cal. St. Fullerton (5-4) 442 15 23. Coastal Carolina (9-5) 440 — 24. Florida Gulf Coast (10-2) 438 — 25. Tennessee (9-1) 437 — 26. Missouri (10-1) 434 — 27. Missouri St. (10-1) 433 — 28. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-4) 429 28 29. Washington (7-4) 424 29 30. Mississippi (7-4) 422 9