Strangers pay for Maryville woman’s groceries

Tonight at 11, WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Madisen Keavy speaks with the teenagers who paid for Kristi Cooper’s groceries.

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A Maryville woman’s “thank you” video posted to Facebook for a group of teenagers’ random act of kindness is going viral.

Trinity Christian Academy teacher Kristi Cooper had been wandering through the aisles of the Walmart in Maryville with her 5-year-old daughter Sunday night, picking up things here and there. When it came time to check out, Cooper says there were a few teenagers standing close to the register.

“I noticed them, that they were around. They were looking nice and friendly and I wasn’t worried about it. And when my bill came up, this young man steps in and slides his card and I said, ‘Uh, okay?’ And he said, ‘We got this for you ma’am,'” explained Cooper.

There was a big pause and then one of the boys simply said, “God bless you.”

“My stomach was in my heart and my heart was in my stomach. For a second I thought, ‘Is this a trick?’ People are nice but I couldn’t hardly believe it,” added Cooper.

She says that she gave them all a big hug,

“It seemed like everything they had, they were willing to give it.”

The exchange only lasted a few minutes and that kind generosity made a lasting impression. Right after, Cooper posted a Facebook Live video.

She now says it’s a lesson she’ll carry over into her classroom at Trinity Christian Academy.

“I think it’s so encouraging. You never know what somebody’s day has been like and to be able to inspire them in that way and show God’s love.”

It was a surprise in a surprising classroom.

“Thank you more than you would ever ever know,” said Cooper.