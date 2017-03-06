Rhode Island employee accused of setting up secret bedroom in public building

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A city employee in Craston, Rhode Island was disciplined following a tip that a makeshift bedroom was set up in the city’s highway department building.

A photo posted to social media shows a room with a bed, a nightstand, a coffee maker and even slippers and what appears to be pajamas. The allegation: that a city employee who had just sold his house had set up a temporary bedroom on the second floor of the highway department building. Robert Coupe, Cranston’s director of administration, confirmed an employee had been disciplined.

“We were made aware of an incident that I believe existed for a very short period of time and it’s not happening anymore,” Coupe said. “A city employee has been disciplined and has been told it’s unacceptable to be sleeping in the highway garage.”

Coupe declined to say what the level of discipline was.