Randy Boyd announces plans to run for Tennessee governor

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville resident Randy Body announced his plans to run for Tennessee governor.

Boyd is a businessman and former state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development. He helped create the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs.

“There is not a better time to live and work in Tennessee, but not everyone is sharing in that success. So my campaign will be about expanding opportunities for every Tennessee family and community,“ Boyd said. “The opportunity for a better education – the opportunity for better jobs – and a better opportunity for everyone, regardless of where you live, whether you’re from rural Tennessee, the inner city, or somewhere in between. That’s how I’ve tried to serve in the past, and that is my vision for an even greater, more successful Tennessee.”

The Republican was raised in South Knoxville, but also has connections to West Tennessee. He is the founder of Radio Systems Corporation, which employees more than 700 people worldwide. The company creates more than 4,600 pet products for brands including Invisible Fence, Pet Safe and SportDog. Boyd also owns Boyd Sports LLC, the owner of the Tennessee Smokies and the Johnson City Cardinals.

“Jenny and I are excited to launch this new adventure. I’m not a professional politician. My background is growing a small business. But I gained enough experience in Nashville to know how to get things done there,” Boyd said. “While working in Nashville, I traveled to all 95 counties to make sure I was listening to and in touch with what was on the minds of my neighbors. So the early days of this campaign will be a continuation of that listening and learning process, and I could not be more excited about getting started.”

The candidate has started raising contributions for his campaign. Many are helping Boyd’s campaign, including: Chip Saltman, Scott Niswonger, Culver Schmid, Alice Rolli, John Crisp and Bonnie Brezina.

“I could not be more proud to have such an impressive group of top leaders and campaign veterans to help guide my campaign. And I look forward to soon announcing several other top leaders who will be leading our statewide finance effort,” Boyd said. “These folks, and the thousands of other professionals and volunteers we hope to attract, will help me spend the next 20 months listening and learning about the concerns and dreams of Tennesseans, as I get to know voters in all 95 counties across our state.”