No. 15 Tennessee cruises to 10-1 win over Campbell

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – No. 15 Tennessee needed only 5 innings to pick up its 19th win this season.

Meghan Gregg hit her second grand slam this season to power the Vols past Campbell 10-1 on Monday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Gregg’s 38 RBI this season ranks second in the country, one behind Arkansas’ Nicole Schroeder

Caylan Arnold, the freshman pitcher from Maryville, pitched five shutout innings with a career-high nine strikeouts. Arnold has now struck out nine batters in back-to-back appearances and has 52 total strikeouts for the season.

Tennessee hosts South Carolina Friday to open SEC play. The Vols and Gamecocks will play a three-game series.