Morristown police search for missing girl, 15

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Destiny Leann Hendrick was last seen by her grandfather entering Morristown Hamblen West High School around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, and has not been seen since. She did not attend any classes that day.

Hendrick is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (423) 585-2710 or after hours at (423) 585-2701.