Kroger to close Western Avenue grocery store, fuel center

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Kroger announced Monday that they will close one of their underperforming locations.

On March 31, Kroger said they will close their store and fuel center located at 4440 Western Avenue. All 80 associates will be offered positions at Krogers stores in the Knoxville-area.

“This closing is necessary because the store has experienced significant losses for over five years now including over one million dollars in the last two years,” said a spokesperson from Kroger in a statement. “Closing stores is always a last resort, and only considered after all other alternatives have been exhausted.”

Kroger said they have four other locations within five miles of the Western Avenue store, including one at 6702 Clinton Highway.