Knox County Schools superintendents begin interview process

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Schools is moving closer to selecting its next superintendent as the two finalists went through the interview process on Monday. The search committee decided last week to recommend Bob Thomas and Dale Lynch as the top candidates.

Thomas has served Knox County Schools as an assistant superintendent since 1990 while Lynch is the current superintendent of Hamblen County Schools.

At Monday’s interviews, the board asked each finalist the same 10 questions and could then ask follow up questions. Thomas went first, describing his background and saying the district needs to have an increased focus on personalized learning.

Later on, it was Lynch’s turn. He also spoke about the need for early literacy and individualized learning.

A community meet and greet with the two finalists is scheduled Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the main auditorium at West High School, 3300 Sutherland Avenue.