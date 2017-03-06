Harlem Globetrotters teach students how to deal with bullies

The Harlam Globetrotters visit Thompson-Boling Arena March 14. Enter to win tickets.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – A member of the Harlem Globetrotters gave a slam dunk lesson on ways to deal with bullies.

Elementary school students learned the ABC’s of bullying prevention from Harlam Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin. Standing for Action, Bravery and Compassion, McClurkin incorporated the lessons into topics such as bullying in schools and online.

McClurkin says students take more away from the lesson when they hear it from a role model.

“It’s kind of cool that we get an opportunity to use our super powers for good. A lot of professional athletes don’t get that same opportunity. But since I work for the Harlem Globetrotters, and we’ve already established ourselves as ambassadors of good will, this is something that comes along with the territory and I absolutely love it,” said McClurkin.

After the lesson, Zeus did show off with a few tricks.