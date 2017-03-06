Former Raiders, Tennessee OL Marvin dies following ALS fight

HENDERSON, N.C. (WATE) — Former Super Bowl champion and Tennessee player Mickey Marvin died Monday morning.

The University of Tennessee said Marvin died Monday. He was 61 and had been fighting ALS.

Marvin was drafted in the fourth round by the Oakland Raiders in 1977, started at right guard from 1978-86 and was part of Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1980 and 1983 seasons. He played in 120 games, making 108 starts, and was a member of the Raiders’ Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII champion teams.

Marvin was an offensive guard and a four-year letterman for the Vols from 1973-76. He earned Second Team UPI All-America honors in 1975 and garnered UPI First Team All-SEC honors from 1974-76. Marvin played on UT’s 1974 Liberty Bowl champion team. He played in the East-West Shrine Game in 1977.

Marvin was a native of Hendersonville, North Carolina. Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Hendersonville is handling arragnements. A funeral date and time has not been announced yet.