Douglas Henry, state’s longest serving lawmaker, dies at 90

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Douglas Henry, Tennessee’s longest serving political leader and lawmaker has died.

Henry, a Nashville native, passed away at his home shortly before Midnight on Sunday, the family said.

The 90-year-old Democrat served Nashville’s District 21 from 1970-2014. He was originally elected to the House in 1954.

Henry retired in 2014 after more than four decades of service. He also served in the Army in World War II.

Henry got his start as an attorney after he graduated from Vanderbilt University.

Colleagues call Henry a true statesman. Both Speaker Beth Harwell and Gov. Bill Haslam visited with Henry last week.

Aubrey Harwell, a close friend of Henry’s and the head of Neal & Harwell PLC in Nashville, called Henry, “A great man and good and honest public official with compassion and gentleness.”

Henry is survived by five children.