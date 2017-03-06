Campbell County pastor pleads not guilty to statutory rape

Related Coverage Campbell County pastor charged with statutory rape

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – A pastor at Mountain View Independent Baptist Church pleaded not guilty in a Campbell County court.

Jimmy Ernest Orick, 68, was charged with statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual battery. A status hearing is scheduled for May 8.

Orick was arrested February 24 at a home in Jacksboro. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the incident. No other information is available at this time.

