Tennessee Division of Forestry handling controlled fire in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY (WATE) – A controlled fire is being handled by the Tennessee Division of Forestry near Tellico Planes and Citico in Monroe County according to the Madisonville Fire Department.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry has yet to disclose how or why the controlled fire started, but the Madisonville Fire Department says the controlled burn covers an estimated 2500 acres.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the Tennessee Division of Forestry for more details on the controlled burn and will continue to update this story as details come in.