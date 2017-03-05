East Tennesseans talk inspiring women for Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month.

The month is dedicated to celebrating women’s contributions to history and society.

The United States has observed Women’s History Month since 1987 when President Ronald Reagan expanded President Jimmy Carter’s Women’s History Week. Every president since Reagan has continued the tradition.

WATE Six On Your Side went to Market Square Sunday to talk to East Tennesseans about the woman who inspire them the most.

Answers included Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama, Maya Angelou and mothers of all sorts.