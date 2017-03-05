East Tennesseans talk inspiring women for Women’s History Month

jennifer-webb By Published: Updated:
women-inspire-2

March is Women’s History Month.

The month is dedicated to celebrating women’s contributions to history and society.

The United States has observed Women’s History Month since 1987 when President Ronald Reagan expanded President Jimmy Carter’s Women’s History Week. Every president since Reagan has continued the tradition.

WATE Six On Your Side went to Market Square Sunday to talk to East Tennesseans about the woman who inspire them the most.

Answers included Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama, Maya Angelou and mothers of all sorts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s