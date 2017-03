COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a Columbia 15-year-old who went missing late Saturday night.

The Columbia Police Department said Jayce Dawson was last seen in the area of Polk Street.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Jayce was wearing tan shorts and has earrings in both ears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia police at 931-388-2727 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.