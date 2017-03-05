Chattanooga man arrested after holding woman hostage and torturing her

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) – Chattanooga Police arrested James Durand Favors, 25, on Friday morning after spotting him walking down Hixson Pike.

Roughly two hours earlier, officers were called to the Walgreen’s parking lot on Highway 153 for an assault.

When they arrived, the victim told officers she had been held captive and tortured by James Favors at his house on Gadd Road.

She says Favors took her cell phone so she couldn’t call for help.

According to court records, the victim says she was held for at least 48 hours and repeatedly assaulted.

The details she shares of her captivity are shocking.

The victim says Favors would get upset with her, punch her in the face and cut her with a knife.

She says he would heat the blade of the knife and stick it between her legs, causing severe burns.

Officers noted several injuries consistent with the victim’s story.

The affidavit says medical staff at the hospital noted second and third degree burns.

They say she needs to be transferred to a burn center out of state for additional treatment.

Favors is being held on a $545,000 bond. He remains in the Hamilton County jail at this time.