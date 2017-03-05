Appalachian Bear Rescue is ‘bear free’ for first time in 3 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Appalachian Bear Rescue cares for orphaned and injured black bear cubs until they are ready to return to their natural habitat. Now for the first time in three years, they have no bears at their facility.

“The last time we were “bear free” was between August 13, 2014 to April 4, 2015. After that, we had bears coming and going until November 16, 2016, so there are a lot of renovations, repairs and improvements to catch up on,” the rescue said in a Facebook post.

The post went on to explain some changes being made to the facility as part of the renovations process.

Curator Coy, Assistant Curator Tom, Board member Ed and Volunteer Don are working to get the last Perimeter Pen moved to its new location. You may recall we had three Perimeter Pens located in the corridor between the Wild Enclosures and the Outside Perimeter Fence. The pens are legacy equipment from the days before we began our massive renovation. We thought we’d never have to use them again, but the famine of 2015-2016 taught us otherwise. One of the pens (they weigh a ton!) is in the Cub Garage and will stay there. The other two were moved to a new location that afforded better privacy and more stability. Two concrete pads were created at the far end of the safety corridor, so the pens are resting on a solid base. Now, if we have to house bears in them, they won’t be exposed to the curators every time they come down to feed residents in the Wild Enclosures.

If you would like to donate to The Appalachian Bear Rescue, you can do so on their website.