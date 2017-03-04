Tickets to see solar eclipse at Clingmans Dome sell out in minutes

Clingmans Dome Observation Tower (source: National Park Service)
GATLINBURG (WATE) – Tickets to see the first solar eclipse in Tennessee in over 500 years at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s Clingmans Dome sold out minutes after being made available March 1.

According to a spokesperson for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 1,325 tickets were available for purchase starting at 10:00 a.m. Tickets for the event sold out in less than five minutes.

According to NASA, on August 21, 2017, Tennessee will get to see the moon block the light from the sun.

The totality of the eclipse is expected to last just under two minutes, meaning there will be two minutes of darkness.

At 6,643 feet in elevation, Clingmans Dome is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a spot the National Park Service says will show a unique view of the total solar eclipse.

