Tennessee bounces back with comeback win over Alabama

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Grant Williams scored a game high 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Tennessee (16-15, 8-10 SEC) to a 59-54 win over Alabama (17-13, 10-8) Saturday afternoon in Thompson Boling Arena.

The Vols avoided a fourth straight loss after erasing a 16-point deficit, forcing 13 Alabama turnovers and holding the Crimson Tide to just 18 points in the second half.

The win came as Tennessee shot just 32 percent from the field (including 30 percent from 3) and recorded just 22 points in the first half.

However, the Vols out-rebounded Alabama 40-32 and made 14 free throws compared to Alabama’s 8.

Tennessee forward Lew Evans added 13 points and 5 rebounds in the win while Admiral Schofield contributed 10 points off the bench.

The Vols finished SEC play with 8 wins and 10 losses, leaving them tied for 10th in the SEC with Texas A&M.

Both Tennessee and Alabama will play its first SEC tournament game Thursday against an opponent to be determined.