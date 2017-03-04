Sevier County website, hotline established for disaster relief

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Economic Development Council and the cities of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge have created a website to serve as a one-stop-shop for those needing help after the Gatlinburg wildfires.

The website, mountaintough.org, was named for something that Mike Werner, Mayor of Gatlinburg said, “We are Mountain Tough, and we have a strong, strong faith in God.” This website will serve as a one-stop-shop for information related to the recent wildfires in Sevier County.

County officials have also collaborated with United Way of Greater Knoxville to announce the transition of all Sevier County wildfire recovery-related calls to East Tennessee 2-1-1. Local residents can dial 2-1-1 toll free, and concerned citizens outside the local area can dial 865-215-4211. The call center will operate Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST.

The website and 2-1-1 can provide current information on the following:

Non-profit organizations that are accepting monetary donations and information on those organizations.

How do you contribute in-kind donations such as food, clothing, toys and school supplies.

How to schedule a drop-off of in-kind donations.

An updated list of items currently being accepted and items that are not being accepted.

Information on warehouse locations and victim relief centers accepting in-kind donations.

Updated video of Gatlinburg and the area as it recovers.

Current updates and press releases.

A link to GIS mapping of the fire damage.

How to volunteer to assist in the recovery efforts.

How your organization or group can sign up to help with the recovery efforts

Volunteer East Tennessee has also created a hotline for resident seeking debris removal and home cleanup. The hotline is 844-965-1386. The hotline will be available until January 6. Services that are provided are free, but are not guaranteed due to the amount of need and permitting restrictions The hotline is not able to help with food, clothing, shelter, insurance or FEMA registration.