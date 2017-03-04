Johnson City man indicted in officer involved shooting

JOHNSON CITY, WATE (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Richard Jenny, 40, is being indicted in connection with a police involved shooting that happened in January.

An investigation revealed that two State Troopers pulled Jenny over for speeding on Interstate 26 in Kingsport, then Jenny and a passenger in the car pulled a gun on the officers.

The Troopers fired shots at Jenny and he was taken a hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jenny with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon. He was arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $75,000 bond.