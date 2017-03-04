Hundreds of costumed dogs attend ‘Mardi Growl’ parade

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
mardi-pups

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dogs of all breeds and people of all ages attended the 10th annual ‘Mardi Growl’ parade and festival hosted by the non-profit Young-Williams Animal Center Saturday afternoon.

The event included a pet-friendly parade that started on Willow Avenue in the Old City and finished at Market Square.

Mardi Growl

Participating pups also competed in a costume contest with judges awarding prizes to the winners of multiple categories including:

  • Best Vol Spirit
  • Best Dawg Pack
  • Pet-Owner Look-a-like
  • Most Unique Mixed Breed
  • Best Costume
  • Best Naked Dog
  • Best Dog Couple

‘Mari Growl’ also offered a variety of pet services at reduced rates, such as microchips, rabies vaccines and pet ID tags.

More than 60 vendors representing various animal welfare organizations and pet product manufacturers participated in the festival.

All funds raised from ‘Mardi Growl’ help Young-Williams Animal Center better care for the animals they take in.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s