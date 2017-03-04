Cookeville police warn community of puppy scam

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville police are warning community residents of a puppy scam on Craigslist.

The scammer claims he is selling the puppies for $300 each from another state, according to police.

After initially telling the victims that he will ship the puppy once he receives payment, he will then tell them he needs an additional $5,000 to rent a special dog shipping container.

According to police, the victim never gets the puppy.

Authorities are reminding residents that most scams will require money up front and have a deadline.