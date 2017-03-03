UT students plant 800 trees for Arbor Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting 800 trees along a stretch of Second Creek on campus.

More than 80 student volunteers and community members came out to help with the project – cleaning up litter, raking and eventually seeding the area.

“We’re trying to restore this area. We’ve removed a lot of the invasive species across this stream bank and we’re trying to get forest growing along this bank, so it’ll stabilize the slope and clean the water as it comes down the slope and improve the air quality,” said campus arborist Sam Adams.

Saplings, all native to the region, were provided by the Tennessee State Seedling Nursery thanks to a student environment grant.