Things to do in East Tennessee: March 3-5

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennesseans can have plenty of fun this weekend. From celebrating fashion, eating pancakes to shopping, there are many things to do.

Knoxville Fashion Week

Knoxville is celebrating its fashion scene across East Tennessee. Friday’s show will highlight swimwear, couture and men’s fashion. The grand finale show will feature children’s apparel, emerging models, Knoxville designers and couture on Saturday.

For ticket information, visit KnoxvilleFashionWeek.com.

O’Connor Senior Center Pancake Breakfast

The tables are set for the O’Connor Senior Center’s annual pancake breakfast.

Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. members of the WATE 6 On Your Side staff, as well as other members of the community, will be flipping pancakes to help raise money for the senior center. The cost for the breakfast is $5 . All ages are welcome.

Friday

First Friday in the Old City

There will be a downtown block party in the Old City from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can expect discounts on art, coffee, food and more from vendors. There will be a preview of the Rhythm and Blooms music festival.

Friends of Literacy Bachelor Auction

The event benefits the non-profit. It will be at the Crowne Plaza. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $75 for VIP. There will be food and a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased online.

Dog’s Night Out

The event is dog friendly and will feature many vendors, including: Zuke’s, Coolato Gelato, Pedal Java, Agri Feed Pet Supply, H.A.L.T. and the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. There will be a photo booth and door prizes. The free event will be at the Mast General Store in Downtown Knoxville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Saturday

Bag-A-Bargain

The Junior League of Knoxville’s rummage sale is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jacobs Building in Chillhowee Park. Admission is $5, with a dollar discount offered for people with a school coupon or those that bring a non-perishable canned food item.

Mardi Growl

Young-Williams Animal Center is ready to celebrate…Mardi Growl that is!

The animal shelter will host its 10th annual pet parade March 4. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Willow Avenue. There will be a festival on Market Square from noon to 2 p.m. There will be more than 60 vendors at the event.

Pet owners can register their dogs to be in the parade at MardiGrowl.org. Registration is $15 per dog, the price increases to $20 on the day of the event.

East Tennessee Dirt Track Late Model Car Show

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Knoxville Center Mall. Attendees can meet their favorite dirt track drivers and look at cars.

Family Yoga Hike

The event at Ijams Nature Center will help attendees slow down from their busy schedules. The event is great for families with children 6-years-old and younger. Attendees will do nature-inspired and animal poses. The event costs $5 for Ijams members and $7 for non-members. Attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mat. To register, call 865-577-4714, ext. 110.

Sunday

Sunday Brunch and Yoga

Barre Belle Yoga and Fitness will be hosting the yoga class at the winery at the Southern Railway Station. The class is $5 and includes a glass of wine. The winery will also be hosting brunch for an additional price.