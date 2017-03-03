Red Cross of East Tennessee executive director resigns

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The executive director of the Knoxville area’s Red Cross has resigned.

Steve Herzog, American Red Cross Board Chair said Hankes turned in her resignation after consulting with her physician. Her last day is March 17, although Herzog said Monday will be her last day in the office.

“Michelle, after consulting with her physicians, decided she cannot physically perform activities necessary for success and has opted to put her family first during her rehabilitation period. We will miss Michelle greatly as she has done an exceptional job leading the chapter over the past three years,” Herzog said.

Hankes joined red cross as Regional CEO for the East Tennessee Region in July 2013. In October 2014 she became executive director of the American Red Cross of East Tennessee. Greg King, American Red Cross Regional Chief Operations Officers will serve as interim executive.

Herzog said Red Cross human resources will post Hankes position in the near future and will select a group of volunteers and staff on their interview panel.