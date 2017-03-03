Priscilla Presley on Elvis’ Memphis

WATN Published:
Priscilla Presley
FILE - In this May 7, 2016 file photo, Priscilla Presley attends "To the Rescue: Saving Animal Lives" Gala and Fundraiser held at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles. A $45 million entertainment complex featuring exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley is scheduled to open at Graceland in Memphis. Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the late rock 'n' roll icon, is scheduled to appear at the grand opening of the complex in Tennessee on Thursday, March 2, 2017.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – The former queen of Graceland made her way to Memphis for the big opening ceremony for Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Thursday.

Priscilla Presley says a lot of the items showcased in the new exhibits, once filled a warehouse. The new space is now fit for a king and his fans that flock to Graceland from around the globe to catch a glimpse.

“They’re going to come and really get a full blown take a look at Elvis’ journey,” said Presley.

That journey began in Tupelo, Mississippi with parents who didn’t have a whole lot more than love to offer.

“They were dirt poor.” Presley says it’s a start that shaped her ex-husband. “When I say humble, you go to Tupelo and you see the shotgun house. People think of a two bedroom house, it’s a two room house and they had no plumbing and they had no electricity.”

Elvis was always bigger than that tiny box, though and you certainly couldn’t put him in one. Priscilla Presley says his uniqueness had him destined for the stage. “He wasn’t just a normal guy that came off the street. He, Elvis, was born to be who he was.” That doesn’t mean he didn’t still enjoy the simple things in life, once he hit stardom. Presley says he loved to order in Krystal’s burgers. “The hamburgers were so small! He didn’t like big things to eat.”

Outside of the King’s palace, the pair loved the entertainment that Memphis had to offer, including Malco Theater and the Orpheum. Decades later, Priscilla says coming back to the area is still a very comfortable fit. Especially Graceland itself. “The home impinged very much on my life and when I go there, even today, it’s like I never left. I’m in a time warp.”

It’s his legacy that she’s loved to share too, with adoring fans and future generations, including her own grandchildren. “They listen to singing, they listen to Sirius radio. They know who their grandfather is,” she says.

Related: Graceland to open new entertainment complex in March

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s